Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 26, 2022

First hour: Why they 'don't make films like they used to'

Second hour: Previewing the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival

During an episode of the YouTube show "Hot Ones," while eating spicy chicken wings, actor Matt Damon talked about how streaming services have changed the filmmaking business. He said with DVDs no longer being a money-making venture, there's pressure to make large sums of money as soon as films are released. That proves difficult for more "thoughtful" films -- movies that won't draw big audiences to theaters. This hour, we talk about how the changing business side of the film industry is shaping film content. Our guests:



Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT

Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival

Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Fringe Festival is back. We preview this year's event, which runs September 13 through 24. There are more than 500 performances at more than 30 venues. We talk to representatives from a number of shows, and we're joined by festival producer Erica Fee, who shares what festival goers need to know about the return of Fringe. Our guests: