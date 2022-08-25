Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 25, 2022

First hour: La'Ron Singletary, candidate for U.S. Congress, 25th District

Second hour: Local nurses and nursing students discuss the national nursing shortage

Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary is running for Congress. Singletary is challenging current Congressman Joe Morelle of the 25th District seat. This hour, we talk with Singletary about why he is running, and we explore his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



La'Ron Singletary, candidate for U.S. Congress, 25th District

Then in our second hour, the national nursing shortage has reached levels that some medical experts say is "deadly." Pandemic burnout, better wages and benefits with other opportunities, and other factors have fueled the gaps. In January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that more than 500,000 registered nurses will retire by the end of this year. The shortage is projected to continue through 2030 unless significant changes are made. This hour, we talk with local nurses and nursing students about the state of their profession, how it impacts health care at the patient level, and what they anticipate for the months and years ahead. Our guests: