Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 22, 2022

First hour: Discussing challenges faced by minority-owned businesses

Second hour: What's next for nature-based education?

Earlier this month on Connections, Paychex founder Tom Golisano said concerns about racism are fueled mainly by the American media and not by reality. His comments extended to a discussion about highlighting minority-owned businesses, which he said is unfair to white business owners. Data from the Federal Reserve System in 2021 shows businesses owned by people of color tend to experience more financial challenges than white-owned businesses -- and those challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic. In an effort to address racial inequities in the region, ESL has launched a second round of its Black and Latino Equity Grant Program. This hour, we discuss the program, its goals, and the value in supporting minority-owned businesses. Our guests:



Ajamu Kitwana, vice president and director of community impact at ESL Federal Credit Union, and member of the WXXI Board of Trustees

Joyce "Cinnamon" Jones, owner of Eternal Soul Entertainment, and recipient of an ESL Black and Latino Equity Program grant

Justin Ortiz, CEO of Generation Outreach, and recipient of an ESL Black and Latino Equity Program grant

Then in our second hour, in 2021, interest in nature-based education surged in the United States. It was sparked by the pandemic, a desire to have children outdoors as much as possible, and by a significant increase in the percentage of families choosing to have their children home-schooled. Now, with much of the country's school districts back to a pre-pandemic schedule and mindset, what happens to nature-based learning? This month, Rochester Ecology Partners will host a symposium on nature-based learning, with an eye on maintaining and building interest. We discuss it with our guests: