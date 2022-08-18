Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 18, 2022

First hour: What's next for Liz Cheney?

Second hour: How to have conversations about going vegan

Just hours after she lost her Republican primary in Wyoming, Congresswoman Liz Cheney was being discussed as a possible 2024 Presidential candidate. But could she really build a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats? We discuss both the viability of a Cheney candidacy and what it means that so many voters are talking about her right now. Our guests:



Paul Hypolite, political strategist, CEO, and founder of Leading with Our Values

Leonard Micks, writer for the political website, balloon-juice.com

Then in our second hour, if you aren't vegan, what would it take to convince you to make the change? Our guests are local vegans who discuss why they decided to stop consuming animal products. They also share how they have conversations with people about making that switch. Our guests: