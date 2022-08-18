© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 18, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Republican elephant with Cheney signs
First hour: What's next for Liz Cheney?

Second hour: How to have conversations about going vegan

Just hours after she lost her Republican primary in Wyoming, Congresswoman Liz Cheney was being discussed as a possible 2024 Presidential candidate. But could she really build a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats? We discuss both the viability of a Cheney candidacy and what it means that so many voters are talking about her right now. Our guests:

  • Paul Hypolite, political strategist, CEO, and founder of Leading with Our Values
  • Leonard Micks, writer for the political website, balloon-juice.com

Then in our second hour, if you aren't vegan, what would it take to convince you to make the change? Our guests are local vegans who discuss why they decided to stop consuming animal products. They also share how they have conversations with people about making that switch. Our guests:

  • Joseph Allman, president of Animal Rights Rochester, and assistant manager of the Red Fern
  • Andrew Dunning, animal rights activist
  • Lisa Medina, local vegan, AFAA certified group fitness instructor, and development coordinator at WXXI
