Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 15, 2022

First hour: Discussing the impact of the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act

Second hour: Reactions to the attack on author Salman Rushdie

Climate activists say the Inflation Reduction Act is a monumental moment in the clean energy revolution. The legislation, which passed on Friday, allocates nearly 370 billion dollars to environmental efforts over the next 10 years. We talk about the impact it will have on climate change with our guests:



Suzanne Hunt, co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards, and policy director for Generate Capital, PBC

Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Then in our second hour, writers and literary leaders are reacting to the attack against Salman Rushdie. The 75-year-old author was stabbed numerous times in the face, neck, and abdomen during a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The alleged attacker is a 24-year-old man who denies his involvement. Rushdie is in critical condition and is expected to lose an eye, but his son says his feisty and defiant sense of humor remains intact. In the 80s, Rushdie was forced into hiding for nearly a decade after his novel, "The Satanic Verses," was published. Then-Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a religious edict with a $3 million bounty calling for Rushdie's assassination. The events surrounding the author raise questions about free speech and the dangers writers face in charged and polarized environments. We explore those issues with our guests: