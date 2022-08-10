Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

First hour: Tom Golisano on his new book, "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream"

Second hour: Congressman Joe Morelle

Philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano has written a new book. It's called "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream." The book is a personal memoir and offers advice for how to overcome obstacles to living a successful life. We talk with Golisano about his life and those lessons. Our guest:



Tom Golisano, philanthropist, founder of Paychex, and author of "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream"

Then in our second hour, Congressman Joe Morelle joins us to share updates from Congress and to talk about a range of issues. We discuss Roe v. Wade, gun reform, the Supreme Court decision on the EPA, funding for Ukraine, and more. Our guest: