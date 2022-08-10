© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 10, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
Tom Golisano's book cover, "The Italian Kid Did It;" headshot of Congressman Joe Morelle
"The Italian Kid Did It" book cover; Congressman Joe Morelle

First hour: Tom Golisano on his new book, "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream"

Second hour: Congressman Joe Morelle

Philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano has written a new book. It's called "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream." The book is a personal memoir and offers advice for how to overcome obstacles to living a successful life. We talk with Golisano about his life and those lessons. Our guest:

  • Tom Golisano, philanthropist, founder of Paychex, and author of "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream"

Then in our second hour, Congressman Joe Morelle joins us to share updates from Congress and to talk about a range of issues. We discuss Roe v. Wade, gun reform, the Supreme Court decision on the EPA, funding for Ukraine, and more. Our guest:

  • Congressman Joe Morelle, District 25
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
