Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 8 2022

First hour: What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three?

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 6

What becomes of the office space that used to belong to Rochester's so-called Big Three? The decline of Kodak, B&L, and Xerox has led to some opportunity... and some gaping holes to fill. This hour, we look at one of the places that's much further along: Innovation Square, home to Rochester's tallest building, the former Xerox Tower. While the old Kodak Tower languishes -- and out-of-town developers float a range of possibilities -- other spaces are moving along. Our guests describe what's happening:



Evan Gallina, project manager at Gallina Development Corp.

Marla Evangelista, general manager of Serendipity Labs, Inc.

Ben Garvey, founder and CEO of Great Lakes Gaming

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This month's group of do-gooders includes: