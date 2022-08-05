Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 5, 2022

First hour: Discussing the leadership change at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Second hour: Lessons from "The Jetson's"

Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen has resigned, and former President Mark Gearan is heading back to campus to resume his previous position. We talk with both leaders about their visions for the colleges and the state of higher education. Our guests:



Mark D. Gearan, L.H.D., President of Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Joyce P. Jacobsen, Ph.D., professor of economics and former President of Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Then in our second hour, did you know that this past Sunday was George Jetson's birthday? Yes, we're talking about George Jetson from the 1960's cartoon, "The Jetson's." The creators say Jetson was born July 31, 2022. Needless to say, the future they predicted isn't exactly what we're seeing now or what we anticipate seeing decades from now, but some aspects of the show did come to fruition; we don't have flying cars, but we do have video calls and watches that can talk! This hour, we discuss what "The Jetson's" got right, what's too far-fetched, and what could be in the realm of possibilities. Our guests: