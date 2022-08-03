© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
Burning candle and Bible and cross on wooden desk
Burning candle and Bible and cross on wooden desk

First hour: Members of the Greece Ecumenical Leadership Team on why their churches oppose Roe v. Wade being overturned

Second hour: PlayROCs Your Neighborhood, and how to create safe and accessible play spaces for kids

A group of local Christian pastors say not all Christians support the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a group letter, they write, "Our government and courts should not be dominated by the views of any one faith community. We believe that all citizens of this nation should have voice and vote regardless of their religious beliefs." We sit down with two representatives from the Greece Ecumenical Leadership Team to discuss their views and the conversations they are having with their congregations. Our guests:

  • Rev. Gary Kubitz, Greece United Methodist Church 
  • Rev. Aileen Robbins, Messiah Lutheran Church 

Then in our second hour, neighbors throughout the City of Rochester have teamed up for an event that advocates for safe and accessible play spaces for kids in the city. PlayROCs Your Neighborhood is an initiative of HealthiKids, part of Common Ground Health. This summer, the organization is hosting two days during which they "repurpose, reclaim, and restore play to public spaces across Rochester." Children and families are invited to join in kickball games, play with jump ropes and bubbles, and more. This hour, we talk about what equitable play spaces look like, and the impact play can have on child development. Our guests:

  • Jenn Beideman, advocacy manager for Common Ground Health
  • Evette Colon, El Camino Resident and PlayROCs organizer
  • Monica Glover, coordinator for healthy living through faith and lifestyle at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
