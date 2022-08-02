Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

First hour: Marv Stepherson on how to create a community where people respect police

Second hour: Discussing the new Forward Party

Several Rochester officers from the police's tactical unit made remarks at the funeral of their colleague, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, on Monday. The officers praised the tactical unit as an indispensable force for public good, a group that goes after the "bad guys" on Rochester's streets. Our guest is a former member of law enforcement who remains close to many colleagues. He offers a perspective on how to create a community where people respect police -- and a community where that respect is earned.



Marv Stepherson, former law enforcement officer

Then in our second hour, prominent former Democrat and a prominent Republican are teaming up to create a new political party. Andrew Yang was a short-lived presidential contender, then a failed New York City mayoral candidate. Christine Todd Whitman was the governor of New Jersey and then the head of the EPA. Their new effort is called the Forward Party, a proudly centrist party that aims to take American politics in a direction far away from the political fringes. They have no stated policy goals yet, but they promise to be a large tent and a home for Americans who are tired of the extremes. Our guests debate the merits of such an effort: