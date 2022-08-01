Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 1, 2022

Connections is preempted Monday, August 1, 2022, as WXXI News brings you live coverage of the funeral of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

The funeral is scheduled for noon at the Blue Cross Arena. It will be attended by thousands of law enforcement and other first responders from around the region and the state, as well as family members, and some political leaders including Gov. Kathy Hochul. The public is not being invited to the service in person, but they may view the service via livestream.

WXXI-WORLD TV (Spectrum Cable channel 1275, and over-the-air digital channel 21.2) as well as City 12 (Spectrum Cable channel 1303 in the City of Rochester) will have the live video; you can also watch live streaming video at wxxinews.org.

WXXI Radio will broadcast audio of the service on AM 1370 and FM 107.5, and the audio and video are both being streamed at wxxinews.org.

Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed on July 21, while in his unmarked police car. His partner, Sino Seng was injured but is recovering, and a 15-year-old girl was injured as well. A 21-year-old Massachusetts man faces murder and other charges.

Rebroadcasts of "Connections" will be aired on WRUR from 12-2 p.m.:

First hour: Local Ukrainians on the latest in their home country and what they'd like to see from the U.S.

Second hour: The case for moving back to your hometown

Local Ukrainians say they are concerned that the U.S. media and the public may be losing focus on Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian strikes continue to kill Ukrainian civilians, but Ukrainian forces are not backing down.

We're joined by Ukrainians living in Rochester, who share the latest from their home country and what kind of support they'd like to see from the U.S. Our guests:



Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Irene Burke, board member for RocMaidan

Then in our second hour, in her new book, journalist Rainesford Stauffer makes the case for moving back to your hometown. "I thought of home as a waiting room, the place I had to be until I could go somewhere else. Then I left, and missed it terribly," she writes. Our guests are people who chose to leave Western New York, only to find themselves pulled back by a number of forces. We talk about what our region needs to be even more attractive to people who think they will leave and never return. Our guests: