Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 29, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published July 29, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
First hour: Should New York State delay school start times?

Second hour: The debate over who should lead the Monroe County Public Defender's Office

Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times. A proposed bill in the New York State Legislature would study the feasibility of delaying school start times in this state, if passed. This hour, we discuss the issue and the impact later school start times could have. Our guests:

  • Brennan Carney, rising 7th grader at Gates Chili Middle School
  • Heidi Connolly, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the Sleep & Wellness Center at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Lisa L. Lewis, journalist and author of “The Sleep-Deprived Teen"
  • Molly Maloy, rising 7th grader at School of the Arts
  • Ella Maloy, rising 9th grader at East High School
  • M.G. Perez, education reporter for KPBS San Diego

Then in our second hour, Monroe County has been without a permanent public defender since the start of the year. This week brought an intense debate about who should lead the office. We’ve invited all sides that debate to join us. Our guests:

  • Roger Brazill, former first assistant public defender
  • Natalie Ann Knott, former public defender
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
