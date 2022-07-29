Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 29, 2022

First hour: Should New York State delay school start times?

Second hour: The debate over who should lead the Monroe County Public Defender's Office

Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times. A proposed bill in the New York State Legislature would study the feasibility of delaying school start times in this state, if passed. This hour, we discuss the issue and the impact later school start times could have. Our guests:



Brennan Carney, rising 7th grader at Gates Chili Middle School

Heidi Connolly, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the Sleep & Wellness Center at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Lisa L. Lewis, journalist and author of “The Sleep-Deprived Teen"

Molly Maloy, rising 7th grader at School of the Arts

Ella Maloy, rising 9th grader at East High School

M.G. Perez, education reporter for KPBS San Diego

Then in our second hour, Monroe County has been without a permanent public defender since the start of the year. This week brought an intense debate about who should lead the office. We’ve invited all sides that debate to join us. Our guests: