Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Second hour: Discussing New York State's proposed Fashion Act

Then in our second hour, New York could become the first state in the nation to regulate how fashion companies make their clothing and treat their workers. The Fashion Act would require big apparel and footwear companies to disclose the materials they use, the environmental impact created, worker conditions, and more. We talk about what that would mean with one of the creators of the legislation and local designers. Our guests:

