Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published July 27, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT

First hour: Special rebroadcast -

Second hour: Discussing New York State's proposed Fashion Act

Then in our second hour, New York could become the first state in the nation to regulate how fashion companies make their clothing and treat their workers. The Fashion Act would require big apparel and footwear companies to disclose the materials they use, the environmental impact created, worker conditions, and more. We talk about what that would mean with one of the creators of the legislation and local designers. Our guests:

  • Joanna Carroll, owner and founder of The Op Shop
  • Maverick Funchess, designer and founder of MadeByMav Design Company
  • Jenna Gagnier, ethical fashion designer
  • Assemblymember Anna Kelles, Ph.D., District 125
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
