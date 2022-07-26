Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

First hour: Planned Parenthood on how the overturning of Roe v. Wade has affected services

Second hour: Discussing the impact of Joni Mitchell's music

Since the overturning of Roe v Wade, individual states have made moves to not only end legal abortion, but also to limit how residents might seek abortion services elsewhere. One state bill would outlaw websites that offer information on how to get an abortion. Another is debating a bill that would make it a crime to travel out-of-state to get an abortion. Meanwhile, states where abortion is legal are expecting an increase in demand for their services. We discuss the current landscape:



Chris Spicer, vice president of programs at Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York

Stevie Vargas, regional director for Western and Central New York at Citizen Action of New York

Then in our second hour, folk music legend Joni Mitchell returned to the stage Sunday night after spending years recovering from a 2015 brain aneurysm. To the surprise of fans, she performed her first full set in more than two decades, bringing listeners at the Newport Folk Festival -- and those who watched clips of the performance online -- to tears. This hour, we discuss Mitchell's music and career, and the impact folk music can have. Our guests are all Joni Mitchell fans: