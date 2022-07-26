© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
mural of a woman's face surrounded by flowers
A mural by Sarah Rutherford of poet Rachel McKibbens on the street-facing wall of Planned Parenthood on University Avenue.

First hour: Planned Parenthood on how the overturning of Roe v. Wade has affected services

Second hour: Discussing the impact of Joni Mitchell's music

Since the overturning of Roe v Wade, individual states have made moves to not only end legal abortion, but also to limit how residents might seek abortion services elsewhere. One state bill would outlaw websites that offer information on how to get an abortion. Another is debating a bill that would make it a crime to travel out-of-state to get an abortion. Meanwhile, states where abortion is legal are expecting an increase in demand for their services. We discuss the current landscape: 

  • Chris Spicer, vice president of programs at Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York
  • Stevie Vargas, regional director for Western and Central New York at Citizen Action of New York

Then in our second hour, folk music legend Joni Mitchell returned to the stage Sunday night after spending years recovering from a 2015 brain aneurysm. To the surprise of fans, she performed her first full set in more than two decades, bringing listeners at the Newport Folk Festival -- and those who watched clips of the performance online -- to tears. This hour, we discuss Mitchell's music and career, and the impact folk music can have. Our guests are all Joni Mitchell fans: 

  • Connie Deming, singer-songwriter  
  • Paul Maggio, major Joni Mitchell fan who has seen her perform live ten times 
  • Scott Regan, longtime host of WRUR's Open Tunings 
  • Jeff Spevak, arts and life editor for WXXI News 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
