© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 22, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors

First hour: The costs and benefits of peacekeeping deals for Ukraine

Second hour: Discussing Thursday night's fatal shooting of an RPD officer

In a new online piece, researcher Valery Perry details how interim peacekeeping deals could lead to negative consequences for Ukraine. Perry is a Buffalo native now based in Sarajevo with the Democratization Policy Council. Our guests discuss what peace deals might look like, with costs and benefits. Our guests:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., researcher/consultant and senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo
  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, a Rochester police officer is dead after he was shot Thursday night on Bauman Street in Rochester. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, died from his injuries at Strong Hospital. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was also shot and injured. This hour, we discuss the events of Thursday night and what can be done about violence in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Randy Gorbman, WXXI News Director
  • James Patterson, former New York State Trooper and Investigator, and current Rochester City School Board Commissioner
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack