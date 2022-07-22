Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 22, 2022

First hour: The costs and benefits of peacekeeping deals for Ukraine

Second hour: Discussing Thursday night's fatal shooting of an RPD officer

In a new online piece, researcher Valery Perry details how interim peacekeeping deals could lead to negative consequences for Ukraine. Perry is a Buffalo native now based in Sarajevo with the Democratization Policy Council. Our guests discuss what peace deals might look like, with costs and benefits. Our guests:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., researcher/consultant and senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo

Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, a Rochester police officer is dead after he was shot Thursday night on Bauman Street in Rochester. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, died from his injuries at Strong Hospital. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was also shot and injured. This hour, we discuss the events of Thursday night and what can be done about violence in Rochester. Our guests: