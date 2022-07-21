Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 21, 2022

First hour: Meteorologists on the importance of clear communication with the public

Second hour: The case for moving back to your hometown

A British meteorologist went viral when he pushed back against a GB News anchor who wanted him to be more cheerful about the dangerous heat wave. John Hammond put it plainly: the heat wave would break records, it could be deadly, and it was not something to laugh about. This week, London recorded its highest ever temperature at more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Train tracks buckled and power grids flickered on and off. Hammond's point is that this is not a one-off event, like London's single day of 96 degrees in 1976. New records are being set routinely in the era of climate change. Our guests are meteorologists who will talk about the importance of clear communication with the public:



James Gilbert, morning meteorologist for News 8

Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for News 8

In her new book, journalist Rainesford Stauffer makes the case for moving back to your hometown. "I thought of home as a waiting room, the place I had to be until I could go somewhere else. Then I left, and missed it terribly," she writes. Our guests are people who chose to leave Western New York, only to find themselves pulled back by a number of forces. We talk about what our region needs to be even more attractive to people who think they will leave and never return. Our guests: