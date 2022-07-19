© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
A multiple choice test
A multiple choice test

First hour: Discussing the state of standardized testing

Second hour: Previewing the documentary, "Outta the Muck"

The pandemic was supposed to remake how schools decided to test students. Standardized tests, in particular, would be under the microscope. The reality, according to many teachers, is that there has been little change. Why all the hype and no action? Our guests discuss what they observed about students and testing during the pandemic, and how they see the issue of evaluating students. Our guests:

  • Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher
  • Amy Maloy, member of the Rochester City School Board and high school teacher

Then in our second hour, have you heard of “the Muck?” The historic town of Pahokee is located in the Everglades region of Florida. The area’s nutrient-rich soil has led Pahokee residents to refer to their home as “the Muck.” In a new documentary, filmmaker Ira McKinley goes back to the Muck to find his roots. In the process, he tells the story of his family and their efforts to push through tragedy and challenges and forge their own narrative of Black achievement. “Outta the Muck” will be screened here in Rochester before it debuts on PBS next year. We discuss its themes with our guests:

  • Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at the Dryden Theatre
  • Ira McKinley, filmmaker of “Outta the Muck”
  • Bhawin Suchak, director, producer, and editor of “Outta the Muck”
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack