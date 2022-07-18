© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 18, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Westwood, Mass.
First hour: Is the local housing market starting to cool?

Second hour: Discussing the impact of public art with Wall\Therapy

You might have seen the headlines proclaiming that the long-awaited cooling of the housing market has finally begun. Is that true in Rochester and Western New York? The hot market has gone on longer than many experts expected. Our guests update us on whether buyers or sellers have the advantage now. Our guests:

  • Mark Siwiec, team leader of Mark Siwiec and Associates
  • Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC, and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus 
  • Kristin Vanden Brul, broker associate with REMAX Plus

Then in our second hour, if you've walked or ridden around Rochester, you've likely seen new public art on different buildings across the city. Some of it is the work of artists associated with Wall\Therapy. The organization is gearing up for a week-long festival that will include muralists, a film screening, workshops, and more. While this will be Wall\Therapy's final festival, the organization is still going strong and has a series of projects planned for the future. We preview the upcoming events and discuss the impact of public art with our guests:

  • Erich S. Lehman, co-curator and lead organizer for Wall\Therapy
  • Sarah C. Rutherford, Rochester-based artist/muralist, founder of Her Voice Carries, and co-founder of Roc Paint Division
  • Dan Morgenstern, co-owner of Hive Properties
  • Randy Morgenstern, co-owner of Hive Properties
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
