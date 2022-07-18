Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 18, 2022

First hour: Is the local housing market starting to cool?

Second hour: Discussing the impact of public art with Wall\Therapy

You might have seen the headlines proclaiming that the long-awaited cooling of the housing market has finally begun. Is that true in Rochester and Western New York? The hot market has gone on longer than many experts expected. Our guests update us on whether buyers or sellers have the advantage now. Our guests:



Mark Siwiec, team leader of Mark Siwiec and Associates

Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC, and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus

Kristin Vanden Brul, broker associate with REMAX Plus

Then in our second hour, if you've walked or ridden around Rochester, you've likely seen new public art on different buildings across the city. Some of it is the work of artists associated with Wall\Therapy. The organization is gearing up for a week-long festival that will include muralists, a film screening, workshops, and more. While this will be Wall\Therapy's final festival, the organization is still going strong and has a series of projects planned for the future. We preview the upcoming events and discuss the impact of public art with our guests: