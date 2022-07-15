Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 15, 2022

First hour: Leadership Rochester and its impact in the community

Second hour: Discussing the images from the James Webb Telescope

How do cities like Rochester develop more diverse, younger leaders? It's a problem that many cities face, and it's an issue that sparked the creation of an organization called Leadership Rochester. The organization is celebrating 30 years this year. Haven't heard of it? If not, the members would like that to change, and they'd like to work with young people who want to stay in Rochester and build a more thriving community for everyone. They explain how:



Tommie Anderson, alumnus of the Emerging Leaders H.S. Program at Leadership Rochester

Tonya Brooks, alumnus of the Signature Program at Leadership Rochester

Lauren Gallina Payne, board chair and alumnus of Leadership Rochester

Gwen Van Laeken, executive director and alumnus of Leadership Rochester

Then in our second hour, is that a Starbucks on Alpha Centauri? Thousands of new galaxies are suddenly sparkling into view. Well, not exactly new galaxies -- but new to our eyes. Astronomers are thrilled with the images from the James Webb Telescope, which show the universe in unprecedented clarity. What do the experts want us to know? What excites them most? Our guests: