Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 15, 2022
First hour: Leadership Rochester and its impact in the community
Second hour: Discussing the images from the James Webb Telescope
How do cities like Rochester develop more diverse, younger leaders? It's a problem that many cities face, and it's an issue that sparked the creation of an organization called Leadership Rochester. The organization is celebrating 30 years this year. Haven't heard of it? If not, the members would like that to change, and they'd like to work with young people who want to stay in Rochester and build a more thriving community for everyone. They explain how:
- Tommie Anderson, alumnus of the Emerging Leaders H.S. Program at Leadership Rochester
- Tonya Brooks, alumnus of the Signature Program at Leadership Rochester
- Lauren Gallina Payne, board chair and alumnus of Leadership Rochester
- Gwen Van Laeken, executive director and alumnus of Leadership Rochester
Then in our second hour, is that a Starbucks on Alpha Centauri? Thousands of new galaxies are suddenly sparkling into view. Well, not exactly new galaxies -- but new to our eyes. Astronomers are thrilled with the images from the James Webb Telescope, which show the universe in unprecedented clarity. What do the experts want us to know? What excites them most? Our guests:
- Jeyhan Kartaltepe, associate professor in the School of Physics and Astronomy, program coordinator for the Astrophysical Sciences and Technology Ph.D. program, and director of the Laboratory for Multiwavelength Astrophysics at the Rochester Institute of Technology, who is leading the largest program in the Webb Telescope's first year
- Joel Kastner, Ph.D., professor in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science and School of Physics and Astronomy at the Rochester Institute of Technology, and fellow of the American Astronomical Society (Legacy Class of 2020)
- Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory