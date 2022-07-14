First case of monkeypox reported in Monroe County

Monroe County is investigating its first case of monkeypox. Officials say the risk of contagion remains low for the public.

The case was reported on Thursday by the county’s department of health. Officials say global patterns of exposure show that men who have sex with men are currently at a higher risk of contracting the virus. However, officials warn that older people, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and children under the age of 8 are at a higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms.

Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes, bumps, or blisters, along with various flu-like symptoms such as fever and headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.

The virus is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual, contact with objects or fabrics that have been used by someone with the virus, or through respiratory droplets.

The county advises residents to be proactive with preventative measures by asking your sexual partners whether they’re experiencing any related symptoms. Health officials say if you think you’ve been exposed stay home and contact your health care provider.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County's public health commissioner, will hold a newsz conference at 1:30 p.m. today to provide more updates.