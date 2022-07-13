Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

First hour: Candidates for Rochester City Court Judge discuss their candidacy prior to the MCDC's committee meeting

Second hour: Wendi and Valerie Loyet, owners of Crisp Rochester

Last week, Mayor Malik Evans appointed local attorney Van White to fill a vacancy at Rochester City Court. White came up short in the recent Democratic primary for City Court Judge, but Evans appointed him after Judge Stephen Miller vacated the position to move to the New York State Court of Claims. White will serve as City Court Judge for the rest of this year, but to get a full term, he must run for the position again in November. On Monday, the Monroe County Democratic Committee will hold a special meeting where members will vote on which candidate to nominate in November: White or Jessica Lauren Naclerio. This hour, we talk with both of the candidates about their experience and priorities for the position. Our guests:



(in studio) Jessica Lauren Naclerio

(in studio) Van White

Then in our second hour, when Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support. This hour, we're joined by both Wendi and Valerie Loyet, who discuss their craft, why they decided to open a business during the pandemic, and what it means to run a restaurant in Rochester. Our guests: