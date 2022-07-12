Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
First hour: Discussing the state of the Special Immigrant Visa program one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan
Second hour: NPR's coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol”
This summer marks one year since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The local organization Keeping Our Promise helps refugees from Afghanistan who served the U.S. military and government and could be facing retribution from the Taliban. This hour, we discuss the state of the Special Immigrant Visa program, and our guests share their remarkable stories. Our guests:
- Faheem Asfe, refugee from Afghanistan who served the U.S. Army and is now in Turkey
- Mojetaba Alemi, refugee from Afghanistan who served the U.S. government and is now in Rochester on a Special Immigrant Visa
- Laurel Prothero, assistant executive director of Keeping Our Promise
- Aziz Sharifi, refugee from Afghanistan who served the U.S. military and is now in Rochester on a Special Immigrant Visa
- Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
Then in our second hour, Connections is preempted due to NPR’s coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” The following special rebroadcast will air on WRUR:
It’s summer concert season, and that means a huge amount of waste heading for landfills. At CMAC, concert-goers leave behind ripped blankets, folding chairs – even their pants and shirts. But there’s a movement afoot to dramatically reduce the waste that concerts produce. One of the leaders is Adam Met, bass player of the popular band AJR, which is currently selling out 15,000 venues across the country. Adam has family and connections in Rochester, and recently launched a partnership with CMAC and four other venues in other states to improve their environmental footprint. They explain how. Our guests:
- Adam Met, bass player for AJR, and executive director of Planet Reimagined
- Heather Snyder, facilities and grounds manager for CMAC