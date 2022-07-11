Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 11, 2022
First hour: Local Ukrainians on the latest in their home country and what they'd like to see from the U.S.
Second hour: Addressing racial disparities in access to mental health care
Local Ukrainians say they are concerned that the U.S. media and the public may be losing focus on Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian strikes continue to kill Ukrainian civilians, but Ukrainian forces are not backing down. We're joined by Ukrainians living in Rochester, who share the latest from their home country and what kind of support they'd like to see from the U.S. Our guests:
- Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
- Irene Burke, board member for RocMaidan
Then in our second hour, according to national research, people of color are more likely than white people to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress and mental health issues, but face greater barriers in receiving treatment. A series of upcoming events will address the disparities and explore how to improve access to care for underrepresented patients. This hour, we preview those events and talk with experts and community members about treatment, personal experiences, combatting stigma, and more. Our guests:
- Willard Walden Christopher Ashley, Sr., MDiv, DMin, Rev, SCP, NCPsyA, CGP, expert on mental health in the black community, racial trauma, and how to address trauma after tragedy and crisis
- Calvin Eaton, mental health advocate, and founder and executive director of 540WMain, Inc.
- Aja Isler, mental health advocate and diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner
- Marisely Marte, Christian life and mental health coach at the Life Anchor Center
- Sara Taylor, founder and project director of the BIPOC parent mental health project