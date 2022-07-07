Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 7, 2022

First hour: Discussing New York State's cryptomining moratorium and its impact in the Finger Lakes

Second hour: Assemblymember Harry Bronson on state business

New York State recently passed a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining. But that moratorium did not apply to existing facilities, like the controversial power plant on Seneca Lake that has been mining for Bitcoin. So what happens next? Our guests explain. Guests TBA.

Then in our second hour, Assemblymember Harry Bronson returns to Connections to discuss state business and a series of bills that will impact New Yorkers. He helps us understand legislation related to reproductive health, mental health, gun violence, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. Our guest:

