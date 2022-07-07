© 2022 WXXI News
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 7, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
Environmentally focused advocacy groups are opposing the expansion of a bitcoin mining operation along Seneca Lake just outside the town of Dresden.

First hour: Discussing New York State's cryptomining moratorium and its impact in the Finger Lakes

Second hour: Assemblymember Harry Bronson on state business

New York State recently passed a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining. But that moratorium did not apply to existing facilities, like the controversial power plant on Seneca Lake that has been mining for Bitcoin. So what happens next? Our guests explain. Guests TBA.

Then in our second hour, Assemblymember Harry Bronson returns to Connections to discuss state business and a series of bills that will impact New Yorkers. He helps us understand legislation related to reproductive health, mental health, gun violence, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
