Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

First hour: Previewing local Pride celebrations and discussing the LGBTQ+ cultural scene in Rochester

Second hour: Ann Johnson on her 12 years at ACT Rochester

Rochester is gearing up for Pride Weekend. The celebration is back -- this time, led by a group called Roc Pride Collective. We preview this year's events, and discuss how the scene has evolved in Rochester over the years. For instance, CITY Magazine life editor Becca Rafferty recently explored the question, "Where have all the gay bars gone?" Our guests weigh in on the LGBTQ+ cultural scene, representation, and more. Our guests:



Sam Brett, co-chair of ROC Pride Collective

Robert Crystal, vice president of the former Gay Brotherhood

Ove Overmyer, reporter and columnist for the Empty Closet Newspaper from 1993-2015, retired librarian for the City of Rochester, former communications director for the Civil Service Employees Association Western Region, and longtime labor union advocate

Sara Rosenfeld, former bouncer at local gay bars, veteran, and school culture consultant

Susanna Speed, co-chair of ROC Pride Collective, and senior director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Trillium Health

Then in our second hour, the executive director of ACT Rochester is retiring after 12 years leading the organization. Ann Johnson is a native of Massachusetts and worked throughout the country in business, government, and education before coming to Rochester. In addition to her work at ACT, Johnson has participated in a number of efforts to create positive change in the community, including the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, and more. This hour, she joins us to discuss her career, the impact her work has had, and what's next. Our guest: