Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

First hour: How will the SCOTUS decision about the EPA impact climate regulations?

Second hour: Discussing the summer movie season and the state of movie theaters

The U.S. Supreme Court decided last week that EPA does not have the authority to regulate carbon emissions without the full approval of Congress. Supporters called it a victory over unelected bureaucrats; critics point out that the ruling will make it much more difficult for the federal government to act against climate change. So what comes next? Our guests discuss it:



Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Director of the Penn Program on Regulation at the University of Pennsylvania

Eric Hittinger, associate professor of public policy at RIT

Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the Monroe County Legislature, vice-chair on the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and co-founder of the Climate Solution Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Then in our second hour, box office analysts say moviegoing in the U.S. is heading toward a healthier place, following two years of pandemic-related stressors. Movie theaters across the country are celebrating a strong June thanks to the success of films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion." This hour, we talk about the summer movie season: what's bringing audiences to theaters, how do they feel about pandemic safety, and what are the most anticipated films of the summer? Our guests: