© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
Supreme Court Building
Supreme Court Building

First hour: How will the SCOTUS decision about the EPA impact climate regulations?

Second hour: Discussing the summer movie season and the state of movie theaters

The U.S. Supreme Court decided last week that EPA does not have the authority to regulate carbon emissions without the full approval of Congress. Supporters called it a victory over unelected bureaucrats; critics point out that the ruling will make it much more difficult for the federal government to act against climate change. So what comes next? Our guests discuss it:

  • Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Director of the Penn Program on Regulation at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Eric Hittinger, associate professor of public policy at RIT
  • Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the Monroe County Legislature, vice-chair on the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and co-founder of the Climate Solution Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Then in our second hour, box office analysts say moviegoing in the U.S. is heading toward a healthier place, following two years of pandemic-related stressors. Movie theaters across the country are celebrating a strong June thanks to the success of films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion." This hour, we talk about the summer movie season: what's bringing audiences to theaters, how do they feel about pandemic safety, and what are the most anticipated films of the summer? Our guests:

  • Adam Lubitow, film writer and programmer
  • Jackie McGriff, owner of Jackie Photography, co-founder of the Our Voices Project, and movie fan
  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack