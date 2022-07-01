Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 1, 2022
First hour: Senator Samra Brouk on the state budget and other recent news
Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 5
We're joined by New York State Senator Samra Brouk, who discusses the state budget and other recent news, including abortion rights and gun violence protection. It's our final conversation in this series with local state lawmakers, during which you have an opportunity to engage with your representatives. Our guest:
- Senator Samra Brouk, District 55
Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This month's group of do-gooders includes:
- Clay Harris, founder and president of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County
- Anna Taylor, president of Friends of Webster Trails
- Jarrett Felton, wealth advisor
- Lauren Lieberman, director of Camp Abilities
- Matt Apple, founder and president of Walking for Rochester
- Nyeshia Gibson, CEO of Saving AJ
- Matthew Hoye, president of the board of directors for Sobriety Sounds, Inc.
- Heather Burroughs, grants and media coordinator for Homesteads for Hope, Inc.
- Martha Hope, community activist and advocate for seniors