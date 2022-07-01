Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 1, 2022

First hour: Senator Samra Brouk on the state budget and other recent news

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 5

We're joined by New York State Senator Samra Brouk, who discusses the state budget and other recent news, including abortion rights and gun violence protection. It's our final conversation in this series with local state lawmakers, during which you have an opportunity to engage with your representatives. Our guest:



Senator Samra Brouk, District 55

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This month's group of do-gooders includes: