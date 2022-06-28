Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

First hour: What is New York State doing to help reduce waste and increase recycling?

Second hour: Connections preempted by NPR coverage of hearings in Washington

What is New York State doing to help reduce waste and increase recycling? We have a conversation about trash with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Dereth Glance. From organic waste diversion to managing landfills to proposed legislation related to packaging, we take a look at the current state of waste management in New York. Our guests:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Dereth Glance, deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Then in our second hour, Connections is preempted by NPR's continuing coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” We will air the following special rebroadcast on WRUR:

Cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, is crashing, losing more than 50 percent of its peak value. Crypto critics have been predicting such a crash, and they warn that the volatility of crypto is not likely to change. Crypto defenders say dips happen regularly. But is this the start of something more permanent? And how can a crypto crash affect the wider market? Our guests include:

