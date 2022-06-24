© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 24, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Black and white photo of a wheelchair
Wheelchair

First hour: An update on the state of nursing home care

Second hour: Previewing the film, "A Good Life"

New York State has passed new laws addressing the health, safety, and care of nursing home residents. The legislation comes after the state was investigated for covering up deaths in nursing homes early in the pandemic. This hour, we talk about the current state of nursing home care, and what the new laws will change about that care when implemented. Our guests:

  • Alan Pfeffer, retired attorney working on issues related to nursing home visitation
  • MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee of Metro Justice

Then in our second hour, a new film produced by WXXI called "A Good Life" takes an intimate look into the lives for six adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It airs Saturday on WXXI-TV. Our guests discuss the challenges people with I/DD navigate in their communities -- especially as they age -- and what can be done to improve access to support and resources. Our guests:

  • Jeiri Flores, disability rights advocate featured in "A Good Life"
  • Dave Marshall, director of "A Good Life"
  • Erin McCormack, executive producer of "A Good Life," and executive producer at WXXI
  • Stephen Sulkes, M.D., professor of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center 
  • James Traylor, president of Upstate Special Needs Planning
  • Nicole VanGorder, chief operating officer and vice president of client relations at Upstate Special Needs Planning, and member of the WXXI Board of Trustees

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
