Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 23, 2022

First hour: Angela Hattery and Earl Smith, authors of "Policing Black Bodies"

Second hour: ACT Rochester's 2022 report card

We talk with the authors of a book called "Policing Black Bodies." Angela J. Hattery and Earl Smith join us to discuss their research on how racism across systems -- including the criminal justice system and the public education system -- contribute to how Black bodies are policed. The authors will be in Rochester next week for a presentation organized by the Elders and Allies group through Free the People Roc, but first, they share their work on Connections. Our guests:



Angela J. Hattery, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," and professor of women and gender studies and co-director of the Center for the Study & Prevention of Gender-Based Violence at the University of Delaware

Earl Smith, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," emeritus professor of American ethnic studies and sociology at Wake Forest University, and professor of women and gender studies at the University of Delaware

Then in our second hour, ACT Rochester has released its 2022 report card on issues and challenges affecting the nine-county region. Experts say the underlying message is that change is urgently needed. Our guests discuss their findings related to economic security, housing, health, racial disparities, public safety, and more. Our guests: