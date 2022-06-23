© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 23, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
"Policing Black Bodies" book cover, with a Black individual sitting on the street and a car in the background
"Policing Black Bodies" book cover

First hour: Angela Hattery and Earl Smith, authors of "Policing Black Bodies"

Second hour: ACT Rochester's 2022 report card

We talk with the authors of a book called "Policing Black Bodies." Angela J. Hattery and Earl Smith join us to discuss their research on how racism across systems -- including the criminal justice system and the public education system -- contribute to how Black bodies are policed. The authors will be in Rochester next week for a presentation organized by the Elders and Allies group through Free the People Roc, but first, they share their work on Connections. Our guests:

  • Angela J. Hattery, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," and professor of women and gender studies and co-director of the Center for the Study & Prevention of Gender-Based Violence at the University of Delaware
  • Earl Smith, co-author of "Policing Black Bodies," emeritus professor of American ethnic studies and sociology at Wake Forest University, and professor of women and gender studies at the University of Delaware

Then in our second hour, ACT Rochester has released its 2022 report card on issues and challenges affecting the nine-county region. Experts say the underlying message is that change is urgently needed. Our guests discuss their findings related to economic security, housing, health, racial disparities, public safety, and more. Our guests:

  • Ann Johnson, executive director of ACT Rochester
  • Jennifer Leonard, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Margaret Sánchez, principal of Sánchez & Associates
  • Hanif Abdul-Wahid, retired community liaison for neighborhood initiatives at the Monroe County Department of Planning & Development
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
