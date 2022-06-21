Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Connections is preempted today due to NPR’s coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” The following special rebroadcasts will air on WRUR:

First hour: Discussing the impact of the crypto crash

Second hour: What can game shows teach us about life?

Cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, is crashing, losing more than 50 percent of its peak value. Much of the drop has come in the past week. Crypto critics have been predicting such a crash, and they warn that the volatility of crypto is not likely to change. Crypto defenders say dips happen regularly. But is this the start of something more permanent? And how can a crypto crash affect the wider market? Our guests include:



John William Bowen, computer information science professional

Max Irwin, founder of Stealth AI Company, who has worked in programming and tech since the 1990s

Gary Palmer, founder of Minting Coins

Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities

Then in our second hour, "come on down” for a discussion about what game shows can teach us about life. The Strong National Museum of Play is building the National Archives of Game Show History. The archive and a forthcoming exhibit will share the story of one of TV’s most popular genres. What do game shows tell us about culture and society? “Survey says” there’s a lot to cover! We ask our guests, “what’s your final answer?” In studio: