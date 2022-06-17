Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 17, 2022
First hour: Catching up with musical theater in Rochester
Second hour: The rescue of thousands of Jewish Ethiopians fleeing a civil war
In our first hour, Mona Seghatoleslami talks with local leaders in musical theater to hear what we're listening to and singing lately. And, they take a look back at the recent Tony Awards and the return of Broadway and look forward to shows that are coming to Rochester stages in the next year. Our guests:
- Linda Glosser, executive vice president with the Rochester Broadway theatre league
- Julio Agustin, Choreographer/Director, including for upcoming production "Sister Act" at Geva Theatre
- Eric Vaughan Johnson, Founding Executive Director of OFC Creations Theatre Center
- Allen Wright Shannon, Scenic Designer and actor/singer
Then in our second hour, Scott Fybush talks with Meredith Dragon about her trip to Ethiopia to help Jewish refugees leave the civil war and get to Israel. Our guests:
- Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester