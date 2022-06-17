© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 17, 2022

WXXI News | By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Scott Fybush
Published June 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
First hour: Catching up with musical theater in Rochester

Second hour: The rescue of thousands of Jewish Ethiopians fleeing a civil war

In our first hour, Mona Seghatoleslami talks with local leaders in musical theater to hear what we're listening to and singing lately. And, they take a look back at the recent Tony Awards and the return of Broadway and look forward to shows that are coming to Rochester stages in the next year. Our guests:

  • Linda Glosser, executive vice president with the Rochester Broadway theatre league
  • Julio Agustin, Choreographer/Director, including for upcoming production "Sister Act" at Geva Theatre
  • Eric Vaughan Johnson, Founding Executive Director of OFC Creations Theatre Center
  • Allen Wright Shannon, Scenic Designer and actor/singer

Then in our second hour, Scott Fybush talks with Meredith Dragon about her trip to Ethiopia to help Jewish refugees leave the civil war and get to Israel. Our guests:

  • Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
