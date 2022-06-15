Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Connections was going to be preempted today due to NPR’s coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” That hearing was postponed, but we're still running the following special rebroadcasts on WRUR and WXXI:

First hour: What does it take to become a scientist, part 1?

Second hour: Shaun Nelms on the mass shooting in Buffalo

Americans' trust in institutions has declined significantly in recent years. The distrust of experts extends to scientific fields, even though many of us don't know much about what it takes to actually become a scientist. This is the first of a series of conversations about what it means to be a scientist. Our guests describe their own paths into the field, while responding to public criticism of science. Our guests:



Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Tanja Kovacevic, Ph.D. candidate at UC Berkeley in planetary science

Alex Chin, fifth year graduate student at the University of Rochester

Hannah Hasson, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms is a Buffalo native. He has become a community leader in Rochester, not only for his work in schools, but for his work on subjects including anti-racism. We sit down with Nelms to discuss his perspective on the terrorist attack in his hometown this past weekend. Our guest: