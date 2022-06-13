Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 13, 2022

Connections is preempted today due to NPR’s coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” The following special rebroadcasts will air on WRUR:

First hour: Local parents react to the mass shooting in Texas

Second hour: Singer Daniel Armbruster on Joywave's new album, "Cleanse"

Parents across the U.S. have been shaken by Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. Writing for the Washington Post, editorial talent manager Nana Efua Mumford asks, "How can I protect my 6-year-old daughter?" She writes that she won't allow her daughter to wear light-up shoes because she read that they could make her a target if she and her classmates have to huddle in a classroom. What about a bullet proof backpack? Should she not wear a tie-dye shirt to school for Spirit Week because it could draw attention? These are the kinds of questions parents are asking, even though Mumford admits that the chances of her daughter dying by gunfire in school is 1 in 10 million. "That means nothing to me," she writes. "I’m worried about the statistic of one." This hour, we hear from local parents about their worries and how they are coping. Our guests:



Kara Austin, local mother

Norma Holland, local mother

Kelsie Smith, local mother

Then in our second hour, Rochester-based band Joywave has released its newest album, "Cleanse." CITY Magazine writer Daniel Kushner praised the album, both for its powerful music, but also for the change in direction from ironic snark to sincerity. We see if Joywave's lead Daniel Armbruster agrees with that assessment. He joins us this hour. Our guest: