Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 10, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackGino Fanelli
Published June 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center at night
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

First hour: Adam Met of AJR on how to reduce concert waste

Second hour: An update on the Rochester Police Accountability Board

It’s summer concert season, and that means a huge amount of waste heading for landfills. At CMAC, concert-goers leave behind ripped blankets, folding chairs – even their pants and shirts. But there’s a movement afoot to dramatically reduce the waste that concerts produce. One of the leaders is Adam Met, bass player of the popular band AJR, which is currently selling out 15,000 venues across the country. Adam has family and connections in Rochester, and recently launched a partnership with CMAC and four other venues in other states to improve their environmental footprint. They explain how. Our guests:

  • Adam Met, bass player for AJR, and executive director of Planet Reimagined
  • Heather Snyder, facilities and grounds manager for CMAC

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) is gearing up to begin taking complaints on June 20. As the Board readies to begin this work, it is also mired in personnel issues, which have led to the suspension of its executive director. What has happened at the PAB, and where is it headed? This hour, CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli explores those questions with our guests:

  • Duwaine Bascoe, acting manager for the PAB
  • Natalie Banks, chief of public affairs and community engagement for the PAB
  • Michael Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
