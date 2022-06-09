Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 10, 2022

First hour: Adam Met of AJR on how to reduce concert waste

Second hour: An update on the Rochester Police Accountability Board

It’s summer concert season, and that means a huge amount of waste heading for landfills. At CMAC, concert-goers leave behind ripped blankets, folding chairs – even their pants and shirts. But there’s a movement afoot to dramatically reduce the waste that concerts produce. One of the leaders is Adam Met, bass player of the popular band AJR, which is currently selling out 15,000 venues across the country. Adam has family and connections in Rochester, and recently launched a partnership with CMAC and four other venues in other states to improve their environmental footprint. They explain how. Our guests:



Adam Met, bass player for AJR, and executive director of Planet Reimagined

Heather Snyder, facilities and grounds manager for CMAC

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) is gearing up to begin taking complaints on June 20. As the Board readies to begin this work, it is also mired in personnel issues, which have led to the suspension of its executive director. What has happened at the PAB, and where is it headed? This hour, CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli explores those questions with our guests: