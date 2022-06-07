Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

First hour: John Nugent on the return of the Rochester International Jazz Festival

Second hour: Rob Astorino on his run for New York State Governor

The Rochester International Jazz Fest is back this year after a pandemic hiatus. We sit down with producer and artistic director John Nugent about what it means to bring the festival back after the break. Our guest:



John Nugent, producer and artistic director for the Rochester International Jazz Festival

Then in our second hour, Rob Astorino joins us to discuss his campaign for New York Governor. He was the Republican nominee for the position in 2014. This hour, we sit down with him to talk about his platform and priorities for the state. Our guest:

Rob Astorino, Republican candidate for New York Governor

*We have invited every gubernatorial candidate running in the Democratic and Republican primaries to discuss their candidacy on the talk show.