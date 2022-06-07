© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
cgi_jazz_logo.jpg

First hour: John Nugent on the return of the Rochester International Jazz Festival

Second hour: Rob Astorino on his run for New York State Governor

The Rochester International Jazz Fest is back this year after a pandemic hiatus. We sit down with producer and artistic director John Nugent about what it means to bring the festival back after the break. Our guest:

  • John Nugent, producer and artistic director for the Rochester International Jazz Festival

Then in our second hour, Rob Astorino joins us to discuss his campaign for New York Governor. He was the Republican nominee for the position in 2014. This hour, we sit down with him to talk about his platform and priorities for the state. Our guest:

  • Rob Astorino, Republican candidate for New York Governor

*We have invited every gubernatorial candidate running in the Democratic and Republican primaries to discuss their candidacy on the talk show.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack