Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 6, 2022

First hour: How to better support single mothers

Second hour: Discussing "Top Gun: Maverick"

Daily life is now the most expensive it has been in 40 years. That's according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The crunch is especially difficult for single parents, many of which are skipping meals to provide for their children. Research from Oxfam shows more than half of single parents make less than $15 an hour. The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is holding a Maternal Wellness Expo this weekend to highlight organizations and resources designed to help mothers. We talk about the state of single parenthood, specifically single motherhood, and what can be done to support local moms. Our guests:



Madison Byrne, member of the Community Engagement VISTA Team at the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative

Danielle Jones, licensed mental health counselor, and owner of Danielle Laurice Enterprises LLC

Then in our second hour, the new "Top Gun: Maverick" film is earning stellar reviews and new fans for the franchise. The sequel was released 35 years after the original "Top Gun." Fans have called it a classic Hollywood summer movie, but a small number of critics have said it amounts to military propaganda. We discuss the new film with our guests.