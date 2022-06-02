Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 2, 2022

First hour: How should we celebrate Juneteenth?

Second hour: Previewing "Live on the Loop"

A year ago, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. This followed decades of advocacy for a day that is often known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day. This year, there are a number of local commemorations for Juneteenth, but critics point out that already, the holiday is being commercialized. Walmart is selling Juneteenth-flavored ice cream, for example. We discuss the significance of the day -- and how it should be celebrated -- with our guests:



Rev. Myra Brown, lead pastor at Spiritus Christi Church

Gloria Johnson-Hovey, founder and director of the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired RCSD school social worker

Jessica Lewis, president and CEO of LáLew Public Relations

Mary Heveron-Smith, member of the Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, communications coordinator for the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired Webster English teacher

Then in our second hour, what will the area where the Inner Loop North is right now be like when it's gone? That work won't start until late 2024, but this weekend, community members will get a sense of what it will be like on Scio Street, when it's remade into a parklike expanse. We preview the "Live on the Loop" event with our guests: