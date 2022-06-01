© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published June 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
Green recycling logo
First hour: Discussing the latest in glass recycling research

Second hour: Previewing the 2022 Rochester Cocktail Revival

It's harder to recycle glass -- including wine bottles -- than you might think. Why? We've had a lot of questions about glass recycling on this program, and this hour, we talk with local researchers about the latest in glass recycling technology and how to make glass a financially viable product. Alfred University is home to the Center for Glass Innovation, which launched in 2020. Its goal is to help recycling markets and municipal recycling programs find new and viable ways to produce and recycle glass. This hour, we talk with the researchers about what they are learning and how developments in glass recycling could affect what you do when you recycle. Our guests:

  • Gabrielle Gaustad, Ph.D., dean of the Inamori School of Engineering, and unit head for the NYS College of Ceramics at Alfred University
  • Alexis Clare, Ph.D., professor of glass science at Alfred University 

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. Our guests preview this year's event, which runs June 6 through June 12. We also take a look at the history of spirits and cocktails - everything from the origin of rum, to the effects of World War II on American whiskey, to why it doesn’t matter whether you spell "whiskey” with or without the "e." Our guests:

  • Chuck Cerankosky, founder of the Rochester Cocktail Revival
  • Noah Rothbaum, author of "The Art of American Whiskey: A Visual History of the Nation's Most Storied Spirit" and the forthcoming "Whiskey Bible," associate editor of the "Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails," and head of cocktail and spirits for Flaviar
  • Leah Stacy, associate producer of the Rochester Cocktail Revival
  • David Wondrich, cocktail historian, and editor-in-chief of "Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
