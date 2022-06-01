Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

First hour: Discussing the latest in glass recycling research

Second hour: Previewing the 2022 Rochester Cocktail Revival

It's harder to recycle glass -- including wine bottles -- than you might think. Why? We've had a lot of questions about glass recycling on this program, and this hour, we talk with local researchers about the latest in glass recycling technology and how to make glass a financially viable product. Alfred University is home to the Center for Glass Innovation, which launched in 2020. Its goal is to help recycling markets and municipal recycling programs find new and viable ways to produce and recycle glass. This hour, we talk with the researchers about what they are learning and how developments in glass recycling could affect what you do when you recycle. Our guests:



Gabrielle Gaustad, Ph.D., dean of the Inamori School of Engineering, and unit head for the NYS College of Ceramics at Alfred University

Alexis Clare, Ph.D., professor of glass science at Alfred University

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. Our guests preview this year's event, which runs June 6 through June 12. We also take a look at the history of spirits and cocktails - everything from the origin of rum, to the effects of World War II on American whiskey, to why it doesn’t matter whether you spell "whiskey” with or without the "e." Our guests: