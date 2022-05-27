Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 27, 2022

First hour: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the state budget and other recent news

Second hour: Discussing when and how sex education should be taught in elementary school

We continue our conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news. This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford to discuss criminal justice reforms, public safety, child care funding, health care, taxes, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, earlier this week, a recently-elected member of the Greece Central School Board and self-described parental rights advocate made comments about a proposed sex education bill in the New York State Legislature. The comments raised questions among listeners about when and how sex education should be taught in elementary school. This hour, we talk with Eva Goldfarb, Ph.D., author of the recently published article, "Three Decades of Research: The Case for Comprehensive Sex Education." Our guest: