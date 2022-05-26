Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 26, 2022

First hour: Local parents react to the mass shooting in Texas

Second hour: What can — and should be — recycled?

Parents across the U.S. have been shaken by Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. Writing for the Washington Post, editorial talent manager Nana Efua Mumford asks, "How can I protect my 6-year-old daughter?" She writes that she won't allow her daughter to wear light-up shoes because she read that they could make her a target if she and her classmates have to huddle in a classroom. What about a bullet proof backpack? Should she not wear a tie-dye shirt to school for Spirit Week because it could draw attention? These are the kinds of questions parents are asking, even though Mumford admits that the chances of her daughter dying by gunfire in school is 1 in 10 million. "That means nothing to me," she writes. "I’m worried about the statistic of one." This hour, we hear from local parents about their worries and how they are coping. Our guests:



Kara Austin, local mother

Norma Holland, local mother

Kelsie Smith, local mother

Then in our second hour, we talk recycling! The Town of Webster is gearing up for an electronics recycling event. Maybe you have old electronics in your home and you're wondering if they can be recycled. This hour, our guests answer your questions about everything related to recycling -- what can be recycled, how, and what should be sent to landfills. We also talk about the state of recycling in Monroe County and what can be done to improve it. Our guests: