Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

First hour: Reshaping Rochester - What can we learn from Ithaca's Green New Deal?

Second hour: How to better meet the needs of children in the foster care system

The City of Ithaca has a Green New Deal. The goal is carbon neutrality by 2030. We talk with a city leader and sustainability experts about how they plan to meet that goal. It's a preview of an upcoming Reshaping Rochester presentation hosted by the Community Design Center. Our guests discuss Ithaca's initiatives and the lessons that could be applied to the Rochester region. Our guests:



Rebecca Evans, sustainability planner for the City of Ithaca

Aaron Schauger, energy engineer at LaBella Associates

Matt Corona, HeatSmart campaign manager for the Climate Solutions Accelerator

Then in our second hour, local foster parents say there are challenges and barriers in the system that make it difficult to meet the complex needs of foster children. We talk about how to better support kids in foster care. Our guests: