Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
Solar farms surround trees at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. The city voted to decarbonize the city's buildings and install more energy efficient appliances and more solar panels. The city says the move will cut 40% of their carbon emissions.
First hour: Reshaping Rochester - What can we learn from Ithaca's Green New Deal?

Second hour: How to better meet the needs of children in the foster care system

The City of Ithaca has a Green New Deal. The goal is carbon neutrality by 2030. We talk with a city leader and sustainability experts about how they plan to meet that goal. It's a preview of an upcoming Reshaping Rochester presentation hosted by the Community Design Center. Our guests discuss Ithaca's initiatives and the lessons that could be applied to the Rochester region. Our guests:

  • Rebecca Evans, sustainability planner for the City of Ithaca
  • Aaron Schauger, energy engineer at LaBella Associates
  • Matt Corona, HeatSmart campaign manager for the Climate Solutions Accelerator

Then in our second hour, local foster parents say there are challenges and barriers in the system that make it difficult to meet the complex needs of foster children. We talk about how to better support kids in foster care. Our guests:

  • Ashley Cross, founder, executive director, and hope giver for The Hub 585, and Jordan's mother
  • Jordan Edwards, foster alumnus and Asley's daughter
  • Marla Dinkle, foster alumnus
  • Annette Campbell, foster alumnus and Annequinetta's daughter
  • Annequinetta Campbell, Annette's mother
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
