Federal agents rescue recreational boater in Lake Ontario as his boat was sinking

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 21, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT
Boat rescue - U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
/
CBP Buffalo/Twitter
A marine unit for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued a recreational boater on Friday in Lake Ontario as his boat sunk

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency say that on Friday, their Air and Marine Operations unit rescued a recreational boater as his boat was sinking.

The agents on board their boat in Lake Ontario got a search and rescue notification from the U.S. Coast Guard, and they noticed the hull of a recreational boat listing, with the operator still on board.

As the marine unit got closer, the recreational boater jumped into the lake as the boat sunk.

The agents were able to rescue the male boater and provide first aid. The Coast Guard was also on scene and took over control of the incident. Lakeshore Fire Department did a further medical evaluation and brought the boater back to shore.

There was also assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Office of Emergency Communications and Fire Bureau as well as the Hilton and Rochester Fire Departments.

Joseph Saville, who is with the Customers and Border Protection marine unit, noted that “Lake Ontario can still be treacherous and deadly this time of the year with frigid-temperatures that are hovering around 50 degrees.”

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman