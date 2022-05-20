Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 20, 2022
First hour: Discussing the latest proposal to transform High Falls into a tourist destination
Second hour: The state of the local craft beer industry
The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes. Will it be successful? What will bring more people to High Falls? Our guests:
- Vinnie Esposito, regional director for Empire State Development
- Rich Perrin, commissioner of the City of Rochester's Department of Environmental Services
- Howard Decker, architect and board member for Greentopia
Then in our second hour, it's a conversation about craft beer. Guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli helps us end the week with a discussion about the state of the local craft beer industry. How's the local scene, especially at this stage of the pandemic? We want to hear from you too: are you going back out to enjoy a beer? What kinds do you like? Is Rochester a craft beer city? Our guests discuss those questions and more:
- Jeff Ching, restauranteur behind Swillburger and The Owl House, who serves as Strangebird’s director of food and beverage
- Micah Krichinsky, founder of Marshall Street’s Strangebird Brewing Company
- Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association