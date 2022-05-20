© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 20, 2022

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published May 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
Rochester and New York State plan to spend $30 million to transform the High Falls gorge into a public park and redevelop the Water Works building into a visitors center.

First hour: Discussing the latest proposal to transform High Falls into a tourist destination

Second hour: The state of the local craft beer industry

The City of Rochester is looking to revitalize High Falls by making it into a state park. This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli has a conversation about possibilities for transforming the area into a tourist destination. There have been many attempts over the years, and this new proposal would include a visitor center and a new park in the gorge. City of Rochester representatives say the project is part of a broader citywide shift to invest in Rochester's natural attributes. Will it be successful? What will bring more people to High Falls? Our guests:

  • Vinnie Esposito, regional director for Empire State Development
  • Rich Perrin, commissioner of the City of Rochester's Department of Environmental Services
  • Howard Decker, architect and board member for Greentopia

Then in our second hour, it's a conversation about craft beer. Guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli helps us end the week with a discussion about the state of the local craft beer industry. How's the local scene, especially at this stage of the pandemic? We want to hear from you too: are you going back out to enjoy a beer? What kinds do you like? Is Rochester a craft beer city? Our guests discuss those questions and more:

  • Jeff Ching, restauranteur behind Swillburger and The Owl House, who serves as Strangebird’s director of food and beverage
  • Micah Krichinsky, founder of Marshall Street’s Strangebird Brewing Company
  • Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
