Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 19, 2022

First hour: The problem with conflating racism with mental illness

Second hour: Shaun Nelms on the mass shooting in Buffalo

In the days following the mass shooting in Buffalo where an 18-year-old gunman is accused of killing ten people in a racially-motivated attack, mental health experts are warning the public not to conflate racism with mental illness. They worry that using mental illness as an excuse for white supremacy will stigmatize people who struggle with mental health issues. We discuss the issues with our guests:



Samantha Colson, director of training and programs at NAMI Rochester

Whitney Young, marketing and events manager for NAMI Rochester

Then in our second hour, East High School Superintendent Shaun Nelms is a Buffalo native. He has become a community leader in Rochester, not only for his work in schools, but for his work on subjects including anti-racism. We sit down with Nelms to discuss his perspective on the terrorist attack in his hometown this past weekend. Our guest: