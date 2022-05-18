Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

First hour: The latest on local relief efforts for Ukraine

Second hour: Researcher Valery Perry on trends in political violence and extremism across the globe

Community members across Monroe County are teaming up to organize relief efforts for Ukraine. Doctors are raising money for medical relief; the non-profit RocMaidan is continuing its work raising funds and sending supplies to Ukraine; and artists are donating their work for an upcoming show, which will raise money for humanitarian relief. This hour, we talk with some of the people behind this work about the latest in their efforts and about Russia's war in Ukraine. Our guests:



Alex Paciorkowski, M.D., associate professor of neurology and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Yuliya Snyder, M.D., pediatric neurologist at Rochester Regional Health

Elena Dilai, member of RocMaidan

Irene Burke, board member for RocMaidan, and committee member for the Artists for Ukraine art show and sale

Alex Wagenblass, committee member and media contact for the Artists for Ukraine art show and sale

Then in our second hour, Valery Perry grew up in Buffalo, but lives in Bosnia where she studies political violence and extremism in Europe and Central Asia. She says she increasingly sees similarities in trends when it comes to far right, white supremacist extremism -- both abroad and in the U.S. The gunman in Buffalo is the latest example of how this type of ideology is becoming more mainstream. This hour, we talk with Perry about her research and what can be done to address the issue head on. Our guest: