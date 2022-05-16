Remains of Brittanee Drexel found in South Carolina and a man is charged with her murder

Thirteen years after a Chili teen went missing in South Carolina, authorities said on Monday that they have made an arrest in her death.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of 62-year-old Raymond Moody, on charges of murder, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the death of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. Drexel had disappeared during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach in 2009.

Moody was described by the Sheriff as someone with an extensive sex offender criminal history.

Weaver said that human remains were found earlier this month and confirmed to be those of Drexel.

Her parents, Dawn and Chad Drexel were at the news conference on Monday and Weaver said this has been an exhaustive investigation.

“We mourn with you and pray for you, as you cope with the tragedy of 13 years ago,” said Weaver. “No one deserves to go through this and our hearts go out to you. Our only hope is that this finding allows your family to grieve properly for Brittanee.“

Dawn Drexel said that, “This is truly a mother’s worst nightmare. I am mourning my beautiful daughter Brittanee, as I have been for 13 years, but today it’s bittersweet. We are much closer to the closure and the peace that we have been desperately hoping for.”

Authorities did not immediately describe details on what led them to the location of Drexel’s body.