© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 16, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
ed-rath3.png
edrathforsenate.com
/
Senator Edward Rath III

First hour: New York State Senator Edward Rath III

Second hour: Buffalo mass shooting - How political and cultural forces perpetuate conspiracy theories

We're joined by Senator Edward Rath III. His district, the 61st, includes all of Genesee County, parts of Monroe County, and parts of Erie County. We initially invited him to weigh in on the New York State budget -- which we hope to discuss with all local state lawmakers -- and we also ask him about his reactions to the mass shooting in Buffalo. Our guest:

  • Senator Edward Rath III, 61st Senate District

Then in our second hour, the first of several conversations about the mass shooting in Buffalo. This hour, we discuss how people like the 18-year-old gunman become radicalized to believe conspiracy theories like the 'great replacement theory.' In his 180-page manifesto, the shooter referenced this and other conspiracy ideologies like white genocide. We discuss the political and cultural forces that perpetuate this type of thinking. Our guests:

  • Seyward Darby, author of "Sisters in Hate: American Women and White Extremism"
  • Joseph Henderson, associate professor of social sciences in the Department of Environment & Society at Paul Smith's College
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack