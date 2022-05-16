Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 16, 2022

First hour: New York State Senator Edward Rath III

Second hour: Buffalo mass shooting - How political and cultural forces perpetuate conspiracy theories

We're joined by Senator Edward Rath III. His district, the 61st, includes all of Genesee County, parts of Monroe County, and parts of Erie County. We initially invited him to weigh in on the New York State budget -- which we hope to discuss with all local state lawmakers -- and we also ask him about his reactions to the mass shooting in Buffalo. Our guest:



Senator Edward Rath III, 61st Senate District

Then in our second hour, the first of several conversations about the mass shooting in Buffalo. This hour, we discuss how people like the 18-year-old gunman become radicalized to believe conspiracy theories like the 'great replacement theory.' In his 180-page manifesto, the shooter referenced this and other conspiracy ideologies like white genocide. We discuss the political and cultural forces that perpetuate this type of thinking. Our guests: