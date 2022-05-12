Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 12, 2022

First hour: The costs of prenatal care and giving birth

Second hour: Exploring the state of bike infrastructure in Rochester

The possible change in abortion law would affect millions of women in many states. This hour, we have a conversation about the cost of giving birth. Medical bills can be shocking to women and families. It can be difficult to know, in advance, how much labor and delivery will cost, and what insurance covers (or doesn't cover). Our guests share their experiences and we explore what we know about the cost of different forms of prenatal, delivery, and maternal care. Our guests:



Jane Dodds, former medical practice manager

Cassandra Nickels, mother of two children

Mohini Sharma, organizing director at Metro Justice

Then in our second hour, what's the state of bike infrastructure in the city? We ask the question in advance for Rochester Bike Week, which kicks off next week. Our team took a ride with Reconnect Rochester to explore miles of bike boulevards in the city. We talk about the progress being made and the goals for this year's Bike Week. Our guests: