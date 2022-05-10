© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key primary election results from Nebraska

Published May 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Nebraska and West Virginia hold their statewide primaries on Tuesday.

In Nebraska, the governor's race has top billing, as polls show a close Republican contest between Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen.

Herbster, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has faced accusations of groping from multiple women. He denies the allegations.

Nebraska's last polling places close at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR